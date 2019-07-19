The National Lacrosse League named Georgia Swarm forward Lyle Thompson to the 2018-19 NLL All-Pro First Team and transition player Brendan Bomberry to the All-Rookie Team on Friday.
This is the third season in a row Thompson has received NLL All-Pro honors. He also was named to the first team in 2017. The honor follows him garnering the 2018-19 NLL Sportsmanship Award, winning it in back-to-back seasons.
“It’s a good accomplishment,” Thompson said. “Honestly, I always look at these types of awards and think about how I got there, how it came down to me getting this award. It’s a matter of my teammates and our systems. I have a lot of confidence in my teammates, and I know they have that in me. That goes a long way when it comes to these kinds of awards, because they play such a huge part in it.”
Thompson led the Swarm in points (105), goals (43) and assists (62). He finished second on the team in loose balls with 94 and tied for second in caused turnovers with 16. His season 19.55 shooting percentage is a new career-high for him.
In the Swarm’s lone postseason game this season, Thompson finished with seven points (3G, 4A), seven loose balls and a caused turnover.
The University at Albany product’s work with fellow forward Randy Staats on the right side during the 2018-19 season resulted in one of the most dangerous offensive tandems in the NLL. The productive pair put up a collective 201 points (80G, 121A).
Thompson surpassed the 300-point threshold after a seven-point (2G, 5A) night against the Saskatchewan Rush on Jan. 26. He reached the career milestone in just 61 games.
“We at the Swarm are very proud of Lyle’s most recent honor,” qwner and general manager John Arlotta said. “Once again, Lyle showed why he’s one of the best lacrosse players in the world this past season. Not just a prolific scorer, Lyle works hard for his teammates and plays exceptional defense when needed. He’ll be the first to tell you that he benefited from the work his teammates did to help ensure his success, but he also leads by example with how he sets picks, seals opponents, and fights for every loose ball.”
Drafted out of Syracuse University with the Swarm’s first pick (No. 7 overall) in 2018, Bomberry quickly established himself as a dynamic two-way player.
In 17 regular season games, he scored 17 points (7G, 10A) to go with 61 loose balls and 10 caused turnovers. In the Swarm’s postseason game, he recorded a goal and collected two loose balls.
“It’s really exciting,” Bomberry said. “I wasn’t really expecting it, to be honest. It’s definitely a huge honor. There were a lot of great guys who came into the league this year, and I’m thankful to be recognized and definitely just honored all around.”
The Six Nations, Ontario native displayed his abilities early in his rookie campaign. In the Swarm’s third game of the season, he helped spark the comeback against the Vancouver Warriors, netting his first career goal, hat trick, and game-winning-goal all in the same night.
“Brendan had an exceptional rookie campaign,” Arlotta said. “He played electrifying lacrosse all season long and improved every time he stepped onto the turf. After watching his growth this season, we’re excited to see how he builds upon that next season.”
Bomberry becomes the first Swarm player to join an NLL All-Rookie team since they had four players so honored in 2016. Thompson, Chad Tutton, Jesse King, and 2016 NLL Rookie of the Year Randy Staats took four of the six spots that year.
“To be recognized with those guys, they’re some of the best talents in the world,” Bomberry said. “To be able to play with them and learn from them every day is something I look forward to and take great pride in. They definitely helped me throughout the course of this year, teaching me different things and what it’s like to be a pro. I’m definitely grateful for all they’ve done for me, and it’s been awesome.”
NLL All-Pro First Team
Dane Dobbie, Calgary Roughnecks – Forward
Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm – Forward
Challen Rogers, Toronto Rock – Transition
Graeme Hossack, Rochester Knighthawks – Defense
Kyle Rubisch, Saskatchewan Rush – Defense
Matt Vinc, Buffalo Bandits – Goalie
NLL All-Rookie Team
Austin Staats, San Diego Seals – Forward
Matt Rambo, Philadelphia Wings – Forward
Kyle Killen, Colorado Mammoth – Forward
Trevor Baptiste, Philadelphia Wings – Transition
Ian MacKay, Buffalo Bandits – Transition
Brendan Bomberry, Georgia Swarm – Transition