The National Lacrosse League selected Georgia Swarm forward Lyle Thompson for its the 2018-19 Sportsmanship Award.
Thompson earned the Sportsmanship Award in back-to-back seasons, and the Swarm have had a player win the award in each of the last three seasons (Jordan Hall won in 2017).
“Looking at this award, I like to think it’s an example of my teachings, the way my father taught me to play the game and the way my culture instilled the teachings of the game and respecting yourself, your opponent, and the game and everything that comes with it on and off the floor,” Thompson said. “This award has been a result of that. It’s definitely something special, and I hope that kids can look at it, and they’re able to see the way I play and all the good that comes with it.”
Once again, Thompson led the Swarm in points (105), goals (43) and assists (62). He finished second on the team in loose balls with 94 and tied for second in caused turnovers with 16.
“Lyle perfectly embodies playing the sport of lacrosse the right way,” Swarm owner and general manager John Arlotta said. “As incredible as he is on the floor during a game, Lyle is an even better ambassador for lacrosse and role model for future generations. Kids who will grow up watching him play will learn how to conduct themselves properly during a game, treating their teammates, referees, and opponents with the utmost respect and playing their best at all times.”