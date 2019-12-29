DULUTH — The Georgia Swarm ran out of gas in the team's final game of 2019, losing 13-11 Saturday to the Colorado Mammoth at Infinite Energy Arena.
The Swarm fell to 2-1 on the season, while the Mammoth improved to 2-1.
“We made a few bad reads on letting guys get underneath on us, a couple of off-ball looks,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “But I thought we had some really good shifts. We played really well at times. But there are a lot of good shooters in this league, and we talked about them. When you let one of their top guys go off for five goals, that is often the result you get.”
It was an even affair in the beginning of the game as both teams played aggressive defense. Miles Thompson opened the game’s scoring 23 seconds in, but the game became back-and-forth affair. The two teams went to their locker rooms at halftime tied 5-5.
The Swarm managed to separate themselves with a five-goal third quarter. Zed Williams netted his hat trick, with Miles Thompson, Bryan Cole, Shayne Jackson, and Lyle Thompson all contributing goals.
They went into the fourth quarter up 10-8, but the Swarm quickly fell behind off a three-goal run from the Mammoth. Jackson’s hat trick tied the game at 11 before Jacob Ruest’s fifth goal of the night became the game-winner. Jeff Wittig finished the scoring with 5:34 left in the game.
The Swarm controlled possession in the final minutes but were unable to get the ball past Dillon Ward, who made 10 saves in the fourth quarter. Their extra attacker attempts were fruitless, and the clock ran out with the Mammoth winning 13-11 on the road.
“That five-on-three power play killed us, I think,” Swarm captain Jordan MacIntosh said. “They only scored one on us, but we were gassed after that. They had a transition goal by (Jordan) Gilles, a power play goal, and the one Ruest goal, and then late, they had Wittig and Ruest goals underneath. Yeah, we defensively just didn’t do our job, didn’t shut the door.”
Jackson (3G, 3A) and Randy Staats (6A) led the Swarm with six points apiece, and Lyle had five points (1G, 4A). Poulin’s 33 saves gave him a .717 save percentage.
For the Mammoth, Ryan Lee led them with eight points (2G, 6A), but Ruest’s five goals and two assists were the most impressive performance from their offense. Ward saved his best for last, posting a .766 save percentage after 10 saves in the fourth quarter.
The Swarm take a bye week before a home game Jan. 11 against the Buffalo Bandits. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.
“Off this bye week, we’re really going to focus this week on us, and where we can get better, our conditioning coming out of the holiday season,” Comeau said. “Then the next week, we’ll really focus on Buffalo. We’ll get a chance to watch film on them. Buffalo’s always played us tough. They’re a good, physical team. We’ll have to make sure we’re ready. But before we start looking outward, we’ve got to look inward and address some things we need to do better.”