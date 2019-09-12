The Georgia Swarm's 2019-20 National Lacrosse League schedule was released Thursday afternoon.
Entering its fifth season of operation in Georgia, the club begins play Saturday, Nov. 30 on the road against the Rochester Knighthawks.
The Swarm’s home opener is Saturday, Dec. 14 against the Philadelphia Wings at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Field at Infinite Energy Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.
The NLL announced division realignments ahead of the 2019-20 season, and the Swarm's four-team East Division also includes the New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide and Philadelphia Wings.
“The 2019-20 Swarm season is shaping up to be very memorable for Swarm fans,” Swarm co-owner and president Andy Arlotta said. “The new division format will foster strong rivalries between us and New England, New York and Philadelphia. Our talent on the floor is unmatched and ready to compete for another world championship, and the front office has crafted some amazing fan experiences for every Swarm home game.”
The Swarm finished their 2018-19 season with a 12-6 record and advanced to the East Division Semifinals, ultimately falling 16-14 against the Toronto Rock in the first round of the postseason.
2019-20 GEORGIA SWARM REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) ARENA
Saturday Nov. 30 at Rochester 7:00 p.m. Blue Cross Arena
Saturday Dec. 14 Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Saturday Dec.28 Colorado 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Saturday Jan. 11 Buffalo 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Saturday Jan. 18 at New York 7:30 p.m. Nassau Coliseum
Sunday Jan. 26 at New England 1:00 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday Jan. 31 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Center
Saturday Feb. 15 New York 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Saturday Feb. 22 Calgary 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Saturday Feb. 29 at Vancouver 10:00 p.m. Rogers Arena
Saturday March 7 at New York 7:30 p.m. Nassau Coliseum
Sunday March 8 Philadelphia 4:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Friday March 20 at Saskatchewan 10:00 p.m. SaskTel Centre
Friday March 27 New England 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Saturday April 4 at San Diego 10:00 p.m. Pechanga Arena
Saturday April 11 Toronto 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
Saturday April 18 at New England 7:00 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday April 19 Halifax 5:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena
*Dates and Times subject to change