20190420_GeorgiaSwarm_PhiladelphiaWings-666.jpg

Action between the Georgia Swarm and Philadelphia Wings last season.

 Kyle Hess

The Georgia Swarm's 2019-20 National Lacrosse League schedule was released Thursday afternoon.

Entering its fifth season of operation in Georgia, the club begins play Saturday, Nov. 30 on the road against the Rochester Knighthawks.

The Swarm’s home opener is Saturday, Dec. 14 against the Philadelphia Wings at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Field at Infinite Energy Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

The NLL announced division realignments ahead of the 2019-20 season, and the Swarm's four-team East Division also includes the New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide and Philadelphia Wings.

“The 2019-20 Swarm season is shaping up to be very memorable for Swarm fans,” Swarm co-owner and president Andy Arlotta said. “The new division format will foster strong rivalries between us and New England, New York and Philadelphia. Our talent on the floor is unmatched and ready to compete for another world championship, and the front office has crafted some amazing fan experiences for every Swarm home game.”

The Swarm finished their 2018-19 season with a 12-6 record and advanced to the East Division Semifinals, ultimately falling 16-14 against the Toronto Rock in the first round of the postseason.

2019-20 GEORGIA SWARM REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE​

DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) ARENA

Saturday Nov. 30 at Rochester 7:00 p.m. Blue Cross Arena

Saturday Dec. 14 Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Saturday Dec.28 Colorado 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Saturday Jan. 11 Buffalo 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Saturday Jan. 18 at New York 7:30 p.m. Nassau Coliseum

Sunday Jan. 26 at New England 1:00 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday Jan. 31 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Center

Saturday Feb. 15 New York 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Saturday Feb. 22 Calgary 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Saturday Feb. 29 at Vancouver 10:00 p.m. Rogers Arena

Saturday March 7 at New York 7:30 p.m. Nassau Coliseum

Sunday March 8 Philadelphia 4:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Friday March 20 at Saskatchewan 10:00 p.m. SaskTel Centre

Friday March 27 New England 7:30 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Saturday April 4 at San Diego 10:00 p.m. Pechanga Arena

Saturday April 11 Toronto 7:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

Saturday April 18 at New England 7:00 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday April 19 Halifax 5:00 p.m. Infinite Energy Arena

*Dates and Times subject to change