The Georgia Swarm announced Tuesday the team has signed forward and 2020 National Lacrosse League MVP Shayne Jackson to a two-year contract, extending him through the 2021-22 NLL season.
Jackson, 30, became the Swarm’s second MVP winner, joining Lyle Thompson in that exclusive club. He started off his most recent NLL campaign with a hat trick in seven consecutive games and finished with 73 points (31 goals, 42 assists), 65 loose balls, and 20.8 S% in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. Jackson led the Swarm in points and goals, was third in the league in goals and points, and was on pace to obliterate his career-highs in most offensive statistics.
“We’re very happy to be able to re-sign Shayne to a multi-year contract,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “He is one of our key leaders on the Swarm, which he exhibits in how he trains, prepares, practices, and plays. Shayne is focused on the success of the team and wants nothing more than to win. His recognition as the 2020 NLL MVP is confirmation of his excellent performance and that others around the league have taken note of his contributions to the Swarm.”
The left-handed forward also earned 2019-20 NLL All-Pro First Team honors, the first time in his eight-year NLL career he was bestowed said honors. Previously, Jackson was named to the 2017 NLL All-Pro Second Team and the 2013 NLL All-Rookie Team.
Originally selected by the Swarm in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 2012 NLL Entry Draft, the Bowmanville, Ontario native has spent his entire NLL career with the Swarm. Jackson has played in 136 regular season games and posted 597 points (246G, 351A), 546 loose balls, and an 18.0 S%. In nine postseason contests, the Limestone College alum has 47 points (17G, 30A), 28 loose balls, and a 21.0 S%.
The deal is currently pending league approval.
