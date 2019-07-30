The Georgia Swarm announced they re-signed goaltender Kevin Orleman to a one-year deal Tuesday.
“He is one of the next generation of goaltenders with great potential coming into the league, and we’re looking forward to seeing him grow with the Swarm," owner and general manager John Arlotta said.
Orleman, 23, was selected in the second round (No. 18 overall) of the 2016 NLL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Bandits. The Kitchener, Ontario native signed a two-year deal with the Swarm ahead of the 2071-18 season. He saw his first action as an NLL goaltender this past season, earning his first win in his first game on Feb. 2.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Orleman played 162:32 minutes in the 2018-19 season, finishing with a 14.40 goals-against average and a .725 save percentage.
“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be back with the Swarm for another season,” Orleman said. “We have an amazing group of guys, as well as outstanding management and staff. This is a team that is built to win, and I can’t wait to start working towards our goal of sharing a championship with our loud and devoted fanbase in Sting City.”
Orleman is playing during the summer with the Cobourg Kodiaks in the Major Series Lacrosse. He has logged 990:46 minutes of action as the team’s primary netminder, posted a 10.05 GAA, and handed out 20 assists.
Kevin’s younger brother, Steven, is also a member of the Swarm, having been selected by the team in the second round (No. 19 overall) of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft.