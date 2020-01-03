Georgia Swarm players will wear special uniforms for their Lacrosse Out Cancer Night on Jan. 11 at Infinite Energy Arena.
The Swarm’s jerseys and shorts have been specially designed to signify the early detection and fight against all forms of cancer. Following the game’s conclusion, the Swarm will auction the game-worn and signed uniforms.
Select proceeds will be donated to Rally Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research. Fans can bid on the game-worn memorabilia at Fan Central during the game or at GeorgiaSwarm.com/LaxOutCancer beginning on Jan. 11.
“Cancer will affect all of us at some time in our lives, and we wanted our themed jersey this season to reflect the battles our families and friends have gone through and the lives lost to this disease,” Swarm co-owner and president Andy Arlotta said. “Our partners at Rally Foundation are doing phenomenal work in their tireless battle to cure childhood cancer. It is our hope that the proceeds we raise on Jan. 11 help them get closer to their goal.”
Multiple purple colors in the uniform represent those who are still fighting cancer and those who have passed away from the disease. On the jersey fronts, the Swarm’s primary logo sits ahead of a cancer ribbon, and the Swarm’s secondary swoosh logo sits behind the booth, signifying the Swarm having the backs of those affected by cancer.
Adorning the back of the jerseys are the names of children who are no longer with us due to cancer. The names were provided by Rally Foundation.
Fans are encouraged to wear the color purple when the Swarm face the Buffalo Bandits on Jan. 11. Purple ribbons will be available for sale in The Swarm Shop in the main concourse of Sting City, and 100 percent of the ribbon proceeds will benefit Rally Foundation.