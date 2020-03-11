Following the path of other major sports leagues, the National Lacrosse League — home to Gwinnett’s Georgia Swarm — announced plans Wednesday to temporarily limit locker room access to only players and essential staff.
Other player and team related activities with fans to be restricted as well because of the recent coronavirus outbreak.
“After consultation with the NLL’s medical advisors and public health experts, all team locker rooms will only be open to players and essential team personnel until further notice,” the league announced in a statement. “Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room setting. Teams shall also limit other fan interactions and the league will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe environment.”
