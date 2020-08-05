The Georgia Swarm announced Wednesday the club has traded defenseman Leo Stouros and a second-round selection in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft to the New York Riptide. In exchange, the Swarm received the Riptide’s first-round selection in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft.
The Swarm also signed forward Sean Tyrrell to a one-year contract.
Stouros, 25, was selected by the Swarm in the second round (No. 17 overall) of the 2016 NLL Entry Draft. Across his four regular seasons with the Swarm, Stouros has seen action in 58 games, recording eight points (1G, 7A), 159 loose balls, and 25 caused turnovers. In five postseason contests, the left-hander has an assist to go with six loose balls and five caused turnovers.
“Leo was a solid defender for our team,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “He made an immediate impact during his first NLL season back in 2017, helping us bring the Swarm franchise its first world championship. We wish him well with the Riptide.”
Stouros finished the shortened 2019-20 NLL season with two assists, 37 loose balls, and seven caused turnovers. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Stouros is a graduate of Colgate University.
Tyrrell, 24, was selected in the 2018 Entry Draft by the Calgary Roughnecks in the fifth round (No. 56 overall). A Calgary, Alberta native, Tyrrell is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He played in 62 games for the Riverhawks, recording 159 points (77G, 82A), 129 ground balls, and 10 caused turnovers during his collegiate career.
