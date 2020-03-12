The Georgia Swarm’s season is on hold for the near future after the National Lacrosse League announced Thursday it will suspend play because of coronavirus concerns.
The league issued the following statement on its decision:
"The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined."
The Swarm had two matches on the schedule this month — March 20 at the Saskatchewan Rush and March 27 at Infinite Energy Arena against the New England Black Wolves.
