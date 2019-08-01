The Georgia Swarm re-signed unrestricted free agent goaltender Mike Poulin to a new three-year contract.
This is the second time the Swarm have signed the netminder to a three-year contract on the first day of free agency, having done the same thing in 2016 when Poulin first signed with the Swarm.
“I couldn’t be prouder to announce that Mike will remain a cornerstone of our franchise for years to come,” owner and general manager John Arlotta said. “We won our first world championship thanks in no small part to Mike, and we believe he’s an integral component in us bringing another one to Georgia. Going into the offseason, we knew that our first move had to be ensuring Mike wears blue and yellow for years to come. His leadership on the floor and in the locker room can’t be overstated.
“Mike displayed why he’s regarded across the league as a great leader and teammate. His willingness to restructure his contract to help us field the best possible roster demonstrates to the organization and his teammates what an unselfish leader of character looks like.”
Poulin showed no signs of slowing down in the 2018-19 season and turned in his best season since winning Goaltender of the Year in 2012 with the Calgary Roughnecks. He played 899:32 minutes in net and posted a 10.94 goals-against average and .791 save percentage on the way to an 11-4 record. He had the best game of his career on March 22 against the Toronto Rock, holding the East Division rival to just five goals and posting a .904 save percentage.
“This was an easy decision from day one; it was always the Georgia Swarm for me,” Poulin said. “I want to thank the Arlotta family for everything they have done for my family the past three years. I hope to repay them by contributing to another championship for the Swarm.”
Poulin etched his name deeper into the NLL record books in 2019. On Feb. 16 when the Swarm faced the Colorado Mammoth, Poulin recorded his 5000th career save and moved into sole possession of seventh all-time in NLL goalie minutes played. Following the season’s conclusion, Poulin sits seventh all-time in NLL goalie saves with 5236.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Poulin joined the Swarm ahead of the 2017 season, signing a three-year deal with the club on the first day of free agency. His first game in blue and yellow was an 18-10 victory against the defending champion Saskatchewan Rush on Jan. 7, 2017.
Poulin and the Swarm bookended the 2017 campaign by sweeping the Rush in the postseason and securing the franchise’s first world championship, simultaneously bringing Atlanta its first professional sporting world championship in nearly 22 years.
In three seasons with the Swarm, Poulin has a 34-13 record, an 11.48 GAA, a .781 save , and 29 assists.
Drafted in the second round (No. 21 overall) in the 2005 NLL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Bandits, Poulin has displayed rare staying power in the NLL. He has won the NLL Teammate of the Year Award twice, was named to the NLL All-Pro First Team in 2012, and was named to the NLL All-Pro Second team in 2017.
Poulin is the second goaltender the Swarm have re-signed this offseason. The team announced it signed Kevin Orleman to a one-year deal on July 30.