The Georgia Swarm announced Tuesday the club has signed a three-year lease agreement with Infinite Energy Arena ahead of the 2021-22 NLL season.
The new extension ensures the Swarm continue to play in Infinite Energy Arena through the 2023-24 NLL season.
“We are excited to continue our tradition of great teams, great fans and great competition with the Georgia Swarm’s lease renewal at Infinite Energy Arena. The ability to have professional lacrosse in our building, at such a competitive level, excites us all,” said Stan Hall, chief operating officer for Infinite Energy Arena.
The Swarm's home has been Infinite Energy Arena since the 2016 NLL season, bringing the state of Georgia its first professional sports world championship in nearly 22 years in 2017. Over the past five seasons playing on Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Field inside the Arena, the Swarm has a 26-16 home win-loss record, a win-percentage of 61.9%.
The NLL 2021-22 Face-Off Weekend is scheduled for Dec. 3-4, 2021.
“I would like to thank the arena for the past five years and their continued support,” Swarm co-owner and president Andy Arlotta said. “We look forward to our continued partnership growing the fanbase and exposure of Infinite Energy Arena.”
