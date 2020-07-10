The Georgia Swarm announced Friday the departure of assistant coach Dan Ladouceur, who was named head coach of the National Lacrosse League's New York Riptide.
New York plays in the NLL's East Division with the Swarm.
“We are excited to see Dan get this fantastic opportunity,” Swarm owner and general manager John Arlotta said. “He has been a great offensive coordinator for the Swarm and was a big part of the record-breaking offensive season we had in 2017 when we won the NLL Championship. We wish him all the best in his new endeavors.”
Ladouceur joined the Swarm coaching staff as the team’s offensive coordinator ahead of the 2017 NLL season. He had an immediate impact coaching the talented Swarm offense, as the team set a new NLL regular season record for most goals scored by a team (266) and helped the Swarm franchise earn its first NLL Cup.
“We’re very happy for the opportunity that Dan has in New York,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “He’s done a great job with the Swarm, and we thank him for everything he’s done for the Swarm organization. Obviously, a guy of Dan’s caliber is not someone you want to lose, but we understand that people get great opportunities that present themselves, and we wish Dan the best in New York.”
The Thunder Bay, Ontario native is a six-time NLL champion, having won five of his championships as a defenseman for the Toronto Rock from 1999-2009. Prior to joining the Swarm, he was the assistant coach for Rock for four seasons, helping guide the team to an NLL Finals appearance in 2015.
During Ladouceur’s tenure as the Swarm’s offensive coordinator, the team has produced two MVPs — Lyle Thompson in 2017 and Shayne Jackson in 2020 — and the offense has finished as the top producing offense twice (2017, 2020) and second once (2019).
“I want to thank John and Andy Arlotta for their support and vision over the past four seasons,” Ladouceur said. “They have supported myself and my family every step of the way. I want to thank Eddie and (assistant coach) Sean (Ferris). I couldn’t have asked for better bench mates. I learned and developed thanks to them and all of their experience. I will miss the locker room and the group of athletes that do battle for each other and the Swarm.
"Great relationships have been built and will continue in the future. And lastly, the Swarm fans. I appreciate your dedication to the game and helping us grow the game in Georgia. I look forward to returning to Sting City in the future.”
