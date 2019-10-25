DULUTH — The Georgia Swarm revealed theme nights for the upcoming 2019-20 season Friday.
All nine Swarm home games at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Field at Infinite Energy Arena will feature special themes highlighting the lacrosse action on the floor.
Fan favorites like Family Night (Dec. 28), Ladies Night (Feb. 22), Heroes Night (March 8), Fan Appreciation Night (March 27) and Native Heritage Night (April 11) will be making their highly anticipated returns. The Swarm also are introducing four new themes.
The Swarm are celebrating their fanbase with We Are Sting City Night at the home opener Dec. 14 against the Philadelphia Wings.
For the first time, the Swarm will host Lacrosse Out Cancer Night when the Buffalo Bandits arrive Jan. 11. The Swarm will don special uniforms for that night as Sting City is turned purple in support of victims of cancer and their families.
Against the New York Riptide on Feb. 15, the Swarm will host College Night.
Finally, the Swarm are introducing Grow The Game Night on April 19. Lacrosse is the fastest growing sport in the country, and with Georgia being a hotbed for that growth, the Swarm will recognize local youth lacrosse groups and their tireless efforts to help grow the game every day.
Also included are
GEORGIA SWARM 2019-20 HOME SCHEDULE
*Dates and times are subject to change*
Saturday Dec. 28 Colorado Mammoth Family Night 7:00 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 22 Calgary Roughnecks Ladies Night 7:00 p.m.
Sunday March 8 Philadelphia Wings Heroes Night 4:00 p.m.
Friday March 27 New England Black Wolves Fan Appreciation Night 7:30 p.m.
Saturday April 11 Toronto Rock Native Heritage Night 7:00 p.m.