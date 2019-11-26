The Georgia Swarm announced their final 21-man active roster for the 2019-20 National Lacrosse League season late Monday.
Three weeks of Training Camp wrapped up this past weekend at Infinite Energy Arena, and head coach Ed Comeau made his selection of his opening-day roster, which will consist of seven forwards, five transition players, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
“This training camp was one of the more competitive Swarm camps that we’ve had, and the 31 players we brought out at the beginning of November made our final roster decisions difficult,” Swarm owner and general manager John Arlotta said. “Our coaches did an excellent job of preparing our players for the upcoming season. I’m excited about the players on our team. Together, they give us the best chance at bringing another championship back to Georgia.”
The Swarm’s final roster features 16 first-round selections and five second-round picks.
Once again, transition player Jordan MacIntosh will captain the Swarm, and forward Shayne Jackson and defenseman Jason Noble will be assistant captains.
The Swarm offense returns with familiar faces. Coming off an MVP-caliber season, Lyle Thompson will lead the offense and is joined by Randy Staats, Miles Thompson, and Zed Williams. The Swarm brought Jordan Hall back on a one-year deal. He will join Jackson and Bryan Cole on the left side, the latter who was designated a forward after spending the first three seasons of his young NLL career as a transition player.
The goaltending will look similar to last season’s roster, as Mike Poulin, returning on a three-year deal, is once again joined by Kevin Orleman.
With Cole now playing out the front door, the Swarm’s transition squad went through some notable changes. Joining MacIntosh is Brendan Bomberry, Joel White, Kason Tarbell, and Ryan MacSpadyen. White returns to the Swarm on a one-year deal after not playing the 2018-19 season, and Comeau is fond of saying White’s return is like getting another first-round pick on the team. Tarbell and MacSpadyen were first-round picks in the 2019 NLL Entry Draft and are the newest faces to the team.
Defensively, NLL veterans Alex Crepinsek, Connor Sellars, Leo Stouros, and Chad Tutton all return for another season in blue and yellow. Sophomores Adam Wiedemann and Matt Dunn round out the defensive group.
In addition to the active roster, three other players, goaltender Steven Orleman and defensemen Sergio Perkovic and TJ Comizo, were added to the Swarm’s practice squad.
The Swarm’s fifth season in Gwinnett County will start with a contest on Saturday against the expansion Rochester Knighthawks at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y., with face-off set for 7 p.m.