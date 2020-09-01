Georgia State's season-opening football game on Sept. 19 vs. Louisiana has been set for a noon kickoff at Center Parc Stadium and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.
The Sun Belt Conference made the announcement Tuesday, along with several other schedule updates for later in the season.
As part of Tuesday's announcement, the Panthers' Thursday night game at Arkansas State on Oct. 15 will air nationally on ESPN with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The conference also announced that Georgia State's home game against Coastal Carolina, originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 31. Kickoff time and which network in the ESPN family will air the game are to be determined and will be announced 12 days prior to the contest.
