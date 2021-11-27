ATLANTA – Behind another dominating performance by the Georgia State defense, the Panthers rolled over Troy 37-10 Saturday at Center Parc Stadium to win for the sixth time in their last seven games.
With the win, Georgia State (7-5, 6-2) set a program record for conference victories and tied the school record for overall wins. The Panthers finished in a tie for second place in the Sun Belt Conference East Division and will learn their destination for their third straight bowl game on Sunday, Dec. 5.
“It was a very satisfying win,” head coach Shawn Elliott said. “Our team battled back all year, so to finish it like this feels great. I’m proud of our team, and I’m especially proud of our seniors. They kept this team together, and we kept getting better and better. We’re playing our best ball at the end of our season, and it’s an awesome feeling.”
Sophomore outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad had two sacks and returned a fumble 72 yards for a touchdown to lead the GSU defense, which held Troy (5-7, 3-5) without a touchdown until the Trojans managed a late score against the Panthers’ reserves.
Jamyest Williams led the offensive attack with his second straight 100-yard game, gaining 108 yards on 15 carries with a career-long 50-yard touchdown run. He topped the 1,000-yard mark for his career, raising his career total to 1,063 yards.
Tucker Gregg added 83 yards on 17 carries as the Panthers totaled 247 yards on the ground. Quarterback Darren Grainger passed for 140 yards, including touchdown passes to Aubry Payne and Sam Pinckney, while rushing for 47 yards.
Georgia State jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half on Grainger’s touchdown passes to Payne and Pinckney and Noel Ruiz’s 43-yard field goal before Troy got on the scoreboard on a field goal with 34 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Panthers took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove down the field before settling for another Ruiz field goal, this one from 45 yards.
Troy moved into scoring position with a first down at the GSU 27, but on second down, Blake Carroll sacked Trojan quarterback Gunnar Watson and forced a fumble that Muhammad scooped up and returned 72 yards for the score, giving the Panthers a 27-3 lead midway through the third quarter.
Muhammad had two more sacks on Troy’s next possession, forcing a 45-yard field goal attempt that bounced off the uprights.
Then Ruiz’s 50-yard field goal, the longest of his Georgia State career, extended the lead to 30-3.
Williams 50-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter made it 37-3 before the Panthers emptied the bench.
The GSU defense forced three turnovers, including interceptions by Antavious Lane and Bryquice Brown. Lane’s pick was his fourth of the season and the eighth career interception for the GSU sophomore, giving him sole possession of the Georgia State career record.
Carroll had a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a sack.
