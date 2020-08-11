Center Parc Credit Union, a division of Atlanta Postal Credit Union, has announced a partnership and a stadium naming-rights sponsorship with Georgia State University.
Center Parc and Georgia State Athletics have agreed on a 15-year, $21 million contract for naming rights to Georgia State Stadium, which will be called Center Parc Credit Union Stadium or Center Parc Stadium. With this long-term partnership, both organizations are committing to supporting growth and community engagement in metro Atlanta.
“Putting the Center Parc name on Georgia State’s stadium is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help transform a historic part of our city,” said Chuck Head, president and chief executive officer of Center Parc and APCU. “I grew up in this area, as did my wife and kids, so I have a strong personal resonance with this iconic sports venue. I’m proud to make Center Parc a part of the memories that will be made for generations to come.”
Georgia State Stadium, previously named Turner Field, was originally built for the 1996 Olympics and was the site of the opening and closing ceremonies as well as track and field competition. It was then converted into a baseball park for the Atlanta Braves, who played there from 1997 through 2016.
“We are thrilled to be a partner with a socially conscious organization like Center Parc,” said Mark Becker, president of Georgia State. “We believe it will have a great impact on our community as well as our university and our athletic program.”
With plans on the horizon to support financial literacy and awareness among Georgia State students, staff and faculty, Center Parc’s partnership with the university will extend well beyond the walls of Center Parc Stadium, Fuller said.
Georgia State Athletics’ multimedia rights partner Van Wagner helped the university in securing the partnership.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with Center Parc on the stadium naming rights,” Georgia State director of athletics Charlie Cobb said. “This will provide tremendous benefits to our student-athletes, our athletics department and our university as a whole. This is just the start of a great relationship between Georgia State and Center Parc.”
