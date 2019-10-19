ATLANTA – Tra Barnett became the first Panther to rush for 100 or more yards in three straight games and Georgia State topped Army 28-21 in college football Saturday night at Georgia State Stadium.
With rain falling for most of the first half, both teams controlled the ball on the ground, but it was Dan Ellington’s three touchdowns and 232 yards through the air on 20 of 28 passing that proved to be the difference. Ellington hit Aubry Payne on an eight-yard touchdown pass with 5:28 to play that proved to be the winning score. It was Payne’s fifth touchdown catch of the year.
Barnett rushed 17 times for 108 yards including his 13th career rushing touchdown that tied him with Kyle Neal for the school record.
Georgia State (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) won its third straight game and remained undefeated at home this year setting up a conference matchup with Troy next Saturday at 7 p.m. Army (3-4) lost for the third straight time.
Ellington connected with Sam Pinckney for two touchdown in the first half, but Army answered with a pair of short touchdown runs by Sandon McCoy.
The Panthers first touchdown came on the Panthers’ second possession, after Army tried a fake punt on 4th and-8 from the GSU 43. Ellington needed just four plays for the touchdown, hitting McCoy from 24 yards out to put GSU up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
Georgia State’s second touchdown was set up by an Army turnover as Victor Heyward caused a fumble that Remy Lazarus recovered at the Army 46. Three plays later, Pinckney caught his second touchdown, this time from 24 yards, and GSU led 14-7 midway through the second quarter.
But Army drove 75 yards on 12 plays, chewing up 6:26 on the clock, before scoring with 1:15 left as the teams entered the locker room tied at 14-14.
Connor Slomka led Army with 10 rushes for 89 yards, while Sandon McCoy rushed 19 times for 71 yards.
The Black Knights controlled the clock with more than 38 minutes of possession and went 6-of-8 on fourth down.