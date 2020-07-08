Georgia State has scheduled a unique weekend in 2026 for its men’s basketball and football programs as both squads will travel to Oxford, Miss., to face Ole Miss during a 24-hour period.
The men’s basketball team will face Ole Miss on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, followed by a match-up for the football team on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.
This continues a trend of adding more regional match-ups for the football team, while the men’s basketball team will be making a third trip to Oxford in recent years.
By the time of the match-up in 2026, the football team will be playing at least its seventh different member of the Southeastern Conference, including a 38-30 win over Tennessee last fall.
On the men’s basketball side, the Panthers nearly knocked off the Rebels as a part of the MGM Grand Main Event in 2017. Georgia State also made a trip to Oxford in 2015.
Georgia State football has set its non-conference schedules through the 2022 season, with three games set for 2023 and 2024, as well as two games already scheduled 2025, 2026 and 2027.
Under third-year head coach Shawn Elliott, the Panthers are coming off a third bowl appearance in the last five seasons after traveling west for the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl last December.
