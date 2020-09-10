After further medical evaluation, Georgia State quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has been cleared to resume football activities.
Colasurdo recovered from a bout with COVID-19 over the summer, and his initial cardiac follow-up indicated possible myocarditis. The freshman from Inman, S.C., chose to discuss that through social and traditional media.
However, further cardiac evaluation confirmed that he does not suffer from myocarditis or other heart ailment that would prevent him from playing. Colasurdo has begun a phased return to practice.
“I’m very thankful to be able to put this behind me and return to the game I love,” Colasurdo said. “I really appreciate all the support from our coaches and our trainers and medical staff for all they are doing to protect our health. I’m excited to be back on the field.”
