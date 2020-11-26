ATLANTA — The battle for men’s college basketball supremacy in Atlanta was an epic one that stretched from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
In the end, Georgia State defeated Georgia Tech 123-120 in quadruple overtime on the opening day of the Georgia Tech Showcase.
The Panthers had four double-figure scorers led by 26 points and nine rebounds from Justin Roberts. Corey Allen had 22 points and nine rebounds, Eliel Nsoseme had 22 points and seven rebounds and Kane Williams had 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Moses Wright led Georgia Tech with 31 points and 20 rebounds. Jose Alvarado had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Michael Devoe had 24 points and 12 rebounds. Brookwood grad Bubba Parham had 16 of the Yellow Jackets’ 21 bench points.
