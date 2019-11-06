ATLANTA — Senior Damon Wilson scored a career-high 22 points and Georgia State cruised to a record-setting 104-35, season-opening win over Brewton-Parker on Wednesday night in head coach Rob Lanier’s debut for the Panthers.
Georgia State’s 69-point win was the largest margin of victory and the 35 points allowed was the third-fewest allowed in program history.
Wilson went 8-for-10 from the floor and 4-for-4 from 3-point range while pulling down seven rebounds. He finished as one of five Panthers in double figures as sophomore Nelson Phillips added 17 points and five rebounds while redshirt-junior Corey Allen added 15 points in his GSU debut.
Junior Kane Williams finished with 14 points including four 3-pointers to go along with six assists, while sophomore Kavonte Ivery came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points and seven rebounds. Ivery’s previous career-high was four points.
“Tonight was a contrast from what happened on Friday to the way we played this evening,” Lanier said. “As we continue to grow as a team, I thought we played with some great energy, played unselfish on offense and played together on both ends of the floor. Regardless of the outcome of the game, those things will translate as we try to develop as a team.”
Lanier became the first Georgia State head coach to win his debut since Jim Jarrett at the start of the 1981-82 season. The previous seven head coaches lost their debuts on the Panther sideline.
Georgia State held Brewton-Parker (3-1) to just 22.0 percent shooting including 3-for-27 from 3-point range. The Panthers forced the Barons into 29 turnovers which led to 45 points.
Four minutes into the game the Panthers took an early 10-2 lead forcing the Barons into four turnovers in just the first four minutes.
Using a 15-0 run, Georgia State pushed the lead to 19-2 with 14:01 to play in the first half. The Panthers kept their foot on the peddle and on a Williams 3-pointer led 22-5 seven minutes into the game, causing Brewton-Parker to call its first timeout.
Georgia State went into the locker room leading 50-15 after holding Brewton-Parker to just 5-for-26 shooting as the Barons turned the ball over 15 times in the first 20 minutes.
The Panthers kept the pressure on after the intermission going on a 25-7 run to start the half to build a 75-22 lead with 11:58 to play.
Freshman Joe Jones III, making his GSU debut, finished with seven points and nine rebounds, while another freshman, Jalen Thomas, added eight points and seven rebounds.
Georgia State finished the game shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 14-of-28 from 3-point range
Brewton-Parker was led by John Allen, who scored 10 points.