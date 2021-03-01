The most exciting and challenging schedule in Georgia State football history got even tougher with the announcement of the Sun Belt Conference slate, released Monday by the league office to complete the Panthers’ 2021 schedule.
In addition to non-conference games against Army, North Carolina, Auburn and Charlotte, Georgia State faces back-to-back road trips against the Sun Belt’s top two teams from 2020, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana, who both were ranked in the final Top 20, along with North Carolina.
Coming off back-to-back bowl berths including a victory in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl, Georgia State enters the 2021 season on a three-game winning streak with victories over South Alabama, Georgia Southern and Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl.
Head coach Shawn Elliott's squad returns all 11 starters from an offense that averaged a school-record 33.3 points per game, nine starters from a defense that ranked No. 7 in FBS in sacks and its all-conference placekicker.
This experienced and talented squad will face seven teams that played in bowl games, including six foes who won eight or more games in 2020.
The Panthers open 2021 by hosting Army on Sept. 4 at Center Parc Stadium. One of the top stories of 2020 with a 9-3 record, Army visits Atlanta for the second time in three years after GSU’s 28-21 victory in 2019.
Then Georgia State travels to North Carolina on Sept. 11 to face a team expected to be preseason ranked in the Top 10 with Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Howell at quarterback.
The Panthers' second September home game is against Charlotte on Sept. 18 at Center Parc Stadium.
Playing two Power 5 teams for the first time since 2014, Georgia State plays at Auburn, another 2020 bowl team, on Sept. 25.
Then the Panthers jump right into Sun Belt play by hosting Appalachian State on Oct. 2. After a trip to ULM, an open week and an Oct. 23 home game against Texas State, Georgia State opens a grueling three-game road stretch at rival Georgia Southern on Oct. 30.
Five days later, the Panthers will be at Louisiana for a nationally televised, Thursday night matchup on Nov. 4. The road trip concludes Nov. 13 at Coastal Carolina.
Georgia State finishes the regular season with back-to-back home games against Arkansas State (Nov. 20) and Troy (Nov. 27).
The Sun Belt Conference Championship is slated for Saturday, Dec. 4 at the site of the division winner with the best record.
2021 GEORGIA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 ARMY
Sept. 11 at North Carolina
Sept. 18 CHARLOTTE
Sept. 25 at Auburn
Oct. 2 APPALACHIAN STATE
Oct. 9 at ULM
Oct. 23 TEXAS STATE
Oct. 30 at Georgia Southern
Nov. 4 at Louisiana (Thursday)
Nov. 13 at Coastal Carolina
Nov. 20 ARKANSAS STATE
Nov. 27 TROY
