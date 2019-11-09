MONROE, LA. – Despite a school-record 414 rushing yards, Georgia State fell on the road to ULM 45-31 at Malone Stadium on Saturday night.
Tra Barnett rushed for 190 yards on 32 attempts for his fifth-straight 100-yard game and the seventh of his career, another GSU record. He became the first 1,000-yard rusher in school history and broke the GSU record with his 10th rushing touchdown after entering the game with eight.
Georgia State (6-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) played without the services of senior quarterback Dan Ellington in the second half after he sustained an injury with seconds to play in the first half. Ellington went 5-of-10 for 42 yards and rushed nine times for 91 yards and a touchdown in the first 30 minutes.
True freshman Cornelious Brown, thrown into the first for his first significant action of the season, came in and passed for 80 yards in the second half while rushing twice for 14 yards.
Destin Coates rushed eight times for 109 yards, his first 100-yard game as GSU had multiple 100-yard rushers for the third time this season. Coates is the fourth different Panther to top the century mark this season.
Caleb Evans led ULM (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) going 24-of-32 for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Johnson led the Warhawks on the ground rushing 20 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
The first half featured 48 points and eight lead changes as the teams alternated scores, beginning with Brandon Wright’s 39-yard field goal on Georgia State’s first possession and ending with Jared Porter’s 31-yard field for ULM that tied the game at 24-24 with 43 seconds left in the half.
In between, Georgia State scored touchdowns on a 37-yard run by Coates, a 40-yard run by Ellington and a 1-yard plunge by Barnett.
The two teams went into the locker room tied 31-31 before each team scored a touchdown in the third quarter. The Warhawks added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the final margin of victory.