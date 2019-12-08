Making its third bowl appearance in the last five years, Georgia State's football team will play in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31 in Tucson, Ariz., against Mountain West Conference foe Wyoming.
The game at Arizona Stadium will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and will air on CBS Sports Network as well as the Georgia State Radio Network.
"We are thrilled to be playing in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl against a quality opponent in Wyoming," said GSU head coach Shawn Elliott, who has led the Panthers to two bowl games in his three seasons. "This will be a unique experience for our football players and one that we are looking forward to.
"Most of all, we are excited about playing another game with this team," Elliott continued. "We have a great group of young men who have overcome a lot to put together a very successful season. We've accomplished a lot of firsts and records this season, and this is not only a reward, but an opportunity to do even more."
The Panthers played in their first bowl game in 2015 in the AutoNation Cure Bowl and then made a return trip to the Orlando, Fla., bowl in 2017, when GSU knocked off Western Kentucky 27-17 for the first bowl win in school history.
"For Georgia State to be in just our 10th year and playing in our third bowl game is just amazing," Elliott said. "It's a testament to all the great people associated with this university - our administration, our students and fans, our athletic department and especially our players."
Led by a prolific offense, this year's Georgia State squad has authored one of the nation's biggest turnarounds with a five-game improvement over last season. Only Navy and Central Michigan have improved more.
The Panthers have already matched their school-record for victories with seven, including a program-best 5-1 mark at home.