ATLANTA — Less than two months after winning the TaxAct Camellia Bowl to cap a record-setting season, the Georgia State football team returned to the practice field this week to prepare for the 2022 campaign with spring drills at Center Parc Stadium.
The Panthers, who began practice Tuesday, are working toward the annual Spring Game on Friday, April 1 at 6 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium. Admission to the Spring Game is free.
"Christmas Day wasn't that long ago," GSU head coach Shawn Elliott said, referring to the Panthers' bowl victory over Ball State. "We've got a lot of returning players, and there's some excitement in the air. We love to the play game of football, I love to coach the game of football. What else would we want to be doing right now?"
Elliott's sixth Georgia State team returns the majority of the playmakers on offense and defense who helped the Panthers win seven of their last eight games to post a school-record eight wins, capped by their second straight bowl win.
"We have guys who are taking ownership of our football team," Elliott explained. "There are more and more guys who are doing more than what's expected of them. That's something great to see.
"I mention this a lot: Player-led teams win. We have a team that's being player-led right now."
Elliott illustrated his point with running back Tucker Gregg, one of the Panthers' nine "super seniors" who have returned for an extra year of eligibility. The All-Sun Belt Conference honoree rushed for 953 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
"I come in early and try to work out and stay in shape, but he's in the weight room before I am this morning," Elliott said. "Then I come out of my office at 7:30, and we don't start practice until 9:30, but he's out here running drills by himself.
"We have an abundance of those types of individuals, and that's what's going to propel us into next season. That's the thrilling thing about coaching. When they start doing it themselves and you don't have to stand over them, that's a really good feeling."
Gregg and many of the other accomplished veterans will likely see fewer reps this spring as Elliott and staff look to evaluate younger players and develop depth.
"Everybody wants to see great effort and great intensity, and I want to see a lot of young guys step up," Elliott said. "Young offensive linemen, secondary players, linebackers. We've got some really good young backs who we need to see get some valuable experience in these 15 days. And of course the quarterback position is always important in the spring.
"I just love seeing the competition. As long as we come out here and compete, then I'm pleased."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.