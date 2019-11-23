ATLANTA — Georgia State's football team won a regular season record seventh game and topped South Alabama 28-15 on Saturday afternoon at Georgia State Stadium.
Georgia State (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt) allowed its fewest points since giving up 13 to the Jaguars in 2017. South Alabama (1-10, 0-7 Sun Belt) lost for the ninth-straight time and was held to just 326 total yards, the second-fewest allowed by the Panthers this season.
The Panthers finished the home portion of the schedule 5-1, the best mark in the 10-year history of the program.
Senior running back Tra Barnett rushed for 128 yards on 23 attempts including a touchdown while becoming the first Panther to go over 2,000 career yards rushing. It marked Barnett’s seventh 100-yard game of the season.
Dan Ellington, one of 19 seniors honored before the game, went 21-for-27 for 208 yards and two touchdowns.
Roger Carter led all Panther receivers with career-highs of seven catches and 87 yards, while Cornelius McCoy added seven catches and 53 yards receiving.
Leading 14-3 at the half, Georgia State pulled away with back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter.
After an early South Alabama field goal, Georgia State got on the board early in the second quarter with a 13-play, 82-yard drive. Destin Coates ended the march with a 6-yard scoring run to put the Panthers up 7-3 with 13 minutes to play in the half.
On South Alabama’s ensuing possession, the GSU defense forced the Jaguars to turn the ball over on downs, the Panthers took over at their own 35-yard line. Ellington directed a 9-play, 65-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Devin Gentry, who made a nice catch in traffic in the corner of the end zone. That gave Georgia State a 14-3 led with six minutes left in the half.
Desmond Trotter led South Alabama going 12-of-25 for 218 yards and two late fourth quarter touchdowns. Tra Minter led the Jaguars on the ground with 18 rushes for 70 yards.