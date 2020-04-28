Looking to add more regional matchups to the football schedule, Georgia State announced a four-game home-and-home series with UAB on Tuesday.
The Panthers will host the Blazers in the first of the four games on Sept. 18, 2027 and then again on Sept. 22, 2029 at Georgia State Stadium.
Georgia State will make trips to Birmingham on Sept. 16, 2028, as well as Sept. 21, 2030.
The two teams originally scheduled a home-and-home series for 2015 at UAB and 2016 at GSU, but the games were cancelled.
Georgia State has set its non-conference schedules through the 2022 season, with three games set for 2023 and 2024, with two games already scheduled 2025 and 2027.
Under third-year head coach Shawn Elliott, the Panthers are coming off a third bowl appearance in the last five seasons after traveling west for the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl last December.
