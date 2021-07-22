Any college football fan, particularly one in the Sun Belt Conference, would be hard-pressed to find a team whose projection for the 2021 season are as paradoxical as Georgia State.
It was this conundrum that head coach Shawn Elliott, offensive guard Shamarious Gilmore and nose tackle Dontae Wilson, both seniors, spent a good portion of their session addressing during the Sun Belt Conference's Media Day on Thursday in New Orleans.
One the one hand, the Panthers return 22 of 24 starters from a team that went 6-4 last season, including winning the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and could've been even better, with three of the four losses coming by only a combined 14 points.
“We've got a lot of returning starters. We really do,” Elliott said in his opening statement. “We've got got 11 offensive starters returning. We've got nine of 11 on defense. We've got our specialists back, just like a lot of these teams do coming off this COVID year. So we feel like we've got a great group of experienced players to push through.
“I talk to our team a lot about (how) five years ago, it was just about, 'Hey, let's build a winning mentality. Let's build a winning attitude. Let's go and win our first bowl game.' And here we are, I'm going into my fifth year, Quion (Gilmore, a Drew High grad) is going into his sixth year, Dontae's going into his fifth year, and now we're sitting up here talking about, 'Hey, let's go push for a Sun Belt Championship.' We feel like we've got the talent. We feel like we have the players. Our coaching staff is phenomenal, and I think we have the ability to go out and compete.”
On the other hand, GSU faces perhaps the toughest schedule in the conference, and one of the toughest in the nation.
A brutal pre-conference stretch that includes power-five conference foes North Carolina and Auburn and a nine-win and bowl participant Army, plus potentially ranked opponents in fellow SBC East members Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State and SBC West crossover Louisiana, is likely a big reason why the Panthers have been picked no higher than third in their division this fall.
It's a challenge that Elliott says he and his players acknowledge, but do not shy away from.
“We found out one thing (last year), that we could really compete in this league,” Elliott said. “When I say compete, we can compete with the … top tier of teams in this league, and we're ready to take that next step. I've never really been afraid to talk about winning a championship, but it's for real.
“I don't know if anybody's seen our non-conference schedule. I try not to look at it. We open up with Army at home, then we go to North Carolina, then we play Charlotte at home, and then we go ride down south to play Auburn. So it's a difficult task. It's an exciting task. It's one that I think our coaches and our team really look forward to going out and competing against. It's a tough non-conference schedule. We're going to have to be really prepared early on to play our very, very best. We're going to know a lot about our football team coming out of those four games. If we are really championship contenders, so to speak, in our league, we have to be playing our best early on.”
Elliott has reason to be confident that GSU will be well-equipped to meet that stiff challenge.
Among the 22 returning starters are 10 who garnered preseason All-SBC honors, including a Doak Walker Award watch list nominee Destin Coates at running back, Biletnikoff Award watch list nominee Sam Pinkney at receiver and Gilmore leading an offensive line that will provide protection for quarterback Cornelius “Quad” Brown IV, who is coming off a sensational freshman season.
Meanwhile, the defense also returns plenty of key players, but have a few holes to fill, not the least of which is the loss of defensive end Jordan Strachan, who led the nation with 10.5 sacks last season before transferring to South Carolina.
However, Wilson points out that there is still plenty of firepower on the defense in general and the pass rush in particular, and the overall approach remains quite simple.
“Like always, we want to work on stopping the run and get after the quarterback,” said Wilson, who posted 27 tackles and joined returning starter and Mundy's Mill grad Hardrick Willis (6 sacks in 2020) in earning presason All-SBC honors. “We were able to have the success we had last year (because of those things). We led the conference in sacks.”
Within both units, a former Gwinnett high school standout could play a key role to success for the Panthers.
Grayson grad Jamyest Williams provided a spark to the offense with his speed and explosiveness once he moved over from defense to running back, and Elliott is expecting an even bigger contribution this year.
“Jam came into … our program as a defensive back,” Elliott said of the redshirt senior who transferred to GSU after starting his college career at South Carolina. “Jam's a special athlete. He's got great speed and he's got great explosion … and we want to utilize that speed.
“He's become (more) familiar with the running back position, our schemes, our protections, and just becoming more familiar with our offense, he's certainly going to play in our game plan. I like everything he brings to our table, and I think we can see some exciting things from a very speedy back.”
Meanwhile, the defense will get a boost with the return of last year's leading tackler Blake Carroll, who led the team with 74 stops and recovered a pair of fumbles.
Considering how far the Mountain View grad has come in his first three seasons at GSU, Elliott acknowledges Carroll will be a particular key for the defense this year.
“I think Carroll's going to be a true leader for us in the linebacker corps,” Elliott said. “He plays that position like I always envisioned it. He's physical, he's fast, he's relentless in pursuit. This being his second year starting, I see him becoming a strong, strong leader.
“His story's about maturity, both physically and mentally, but more so mentally. When he first came in, … he and I didn't like each other very much. He had a grumpy attitude and I had a grumpy attitude back at him because I wanted more out of him. His ceiling level was so high and I wanted him to reach it. It just took a little bit of time, but now, he walks by that office and walks into that facility and he's got a big smile on his face, and he's just glowing. Those are the things we lose sight of a lot of time, the maturity level of these young men. … His story is remarkable. I love having him around. He's going to get his degree and he's going to walk out that door and be one hell of a football player this year.”
