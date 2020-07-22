Georgia State finalized its non-conference football schedules for the 2023 and 2024 seasons on Wednesday with the addition of UConn for a home-and-home series between the two schools.
The Panthers will host the Huskies at Georgia State Stadium on Sept. 9, 2023, before traveling to Rentschler Field on Nov. 2, 2024.
The game at East Hartford, Conn., gives Georgia State two trips to the Northeast over a three-year stretch, following the 2022 contest at Army.
Georgia State football has set its non-conference schedules through the 2024 season, with two games already scheduled 2025, 2026, and 2027.
