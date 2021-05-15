Life has come full circle for Georgia State baseball head coach Brad Stromdahl, back where his college coaching career started in Georgia.
His 2021 season added a big highlight Friday as he recorded career coaching win No. 350 after a 7-4 victory over Texas State in the first game of a doubleheader in Texas.
Stromdahl, previously on the Panther staff from 2007 to 2011 as an assistant coach, aims to make the Georgia State baseball program a consistent winner in his second year as the Panthers' head man. No stranger to building a winning program, Stromdahl was the architect of NAIA powerhouse Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville before being hired back at GSU.
Stromdahl led the Grizzlies to three NAIA World Series appearances in Lewiston, Idaho, in 2014, 2018 and 2019. Stromdahl was incredibly successful during his time in Lawrenceville (2013-2019), racking up 328 wins. During the 2021 season, Stromdahl’s Georgia State baseball team has been exciting to watch. The Panthers were able to come away with some impressive wins during their daunting non-conference schedule with road wins over Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech. They were even able to battle for a series win at home against Big 12 foe West Virginia.
The Georgia State roster is littered with some of the state's best talent, including North Gwinnett grad and right-handed pitcher Ryan Watson, as well as the Brookwood duo Will Mize and Deangelo Abboud. In the outfield, the Panthers have former Parkview outfielder Jonathan Ponder. Under Stromdahl's direction, don’t be surprised if the Panthers become an NCAA tournament team in the very near future.
