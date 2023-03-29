LAWRENCEVILLE — Matt Ruiz scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 14th inning to give Georgia State a wild 12-11 victory over Georgia Tech Tuesday at Coolray Field.
Georgia State (14-11) defeated Georgia Tech (16-9) for the third straight year.
Ruiz, the junior shortstop, had four hits and three RBI, including a solo home run. In the 14th, he singled with one out, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third. With Dalton Pearson at the plate with two outs, Ruiz slid home safely on the wild pitch for the walk-off win.
Max Ryerson (3 hits, 3 RBI) and Dylan Strickland (4 hits, 1 RBI) also homered for the Panthers.
Georgia State led 10-8 with two outs in the ninth after turning a double play. After an error and a walk, Kristian Campbell singled to score the tying run for Tech, and Jake DeLeo and Campbell came all the way around to score after a throwing error by the catcher, giving the Yellow Jackets an 11-10 lead.
Leading off the bottom of the ninth, Ryerson reached base and advanced to second on an error, and with two outs, Will Mize singled home pinch runner David Bell to force extra innings.
In extra innings, GSU right-hander Duncan Lutz pitch 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, and then freshman Brian Garmon (1-0) finished the game with 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the victory.
Georgia State took a 5-2 lead after three innings. Strickland led off the game with his team-leading 10th homer of the season, and then Ruiz led off the second with his fourth homer. The Panthers added three more in the third on back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Michael Maginnis and Ruiz, followed by an RBI-single from Dalton Pearson.
After Tech moved ahead 6-5 in the sixth, Georgia State answered in the bottom half on Ryerson's 2-run homer to center field to lead 7-6. That is the third straight game with a homer for Ryerson, who hit his seventh of the season, his 29th in a GSU uniform and No. 38 of his career.
Georgia Tech scored two in the seventh to take an 8-7 lead, but GSU freshman reliever Kameron Douglas worked out of a jam to keep it a one-run game after entering with bases loaded and no outs. The right-hander struck out DeLeo for the first out and then got Stephen Reid to pop up to shallow right field. Second baseman Michael Maginnis made the catch and the runner scored from third on the tag, but the Panthers were able to throw out the runner going to third for an inning-ending double play. Douglas struck out four in two scoreless innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers tied the game at 8-8 on Colin Hynek's RBI-groundout, and then Ryerson put the Panthers ahead again with a run-scoring single for a 9-8 lead. Ruiz made it 10-8 with an RBI-groundout in the eighth.
Georgia State pounded out 21 hits in the game but left 18 on base. On defense, the Panthers tied the school record by turning five double plays.
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets were led by Jake DeLeo, who went 3-for-7 with a double and a home run for three RBI. Kristian Campbell had two hits for three RBI as well as Drew Compton mashed a team-high four hits on the night, including a double. Also finishing with two hits were Jadyn Jackson and Jackson Finley, while Tyler Minnick drove in two runs on his lone hit.
Matt Ruiz scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 14th inning to give Georgia State a wild 12-11 victory over Georgia Tech in college baseball at Coolray Field on March 28, 2023.
