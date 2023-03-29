20230328-DSC_8970.jpg

Scenes from Georgia State vs Tech at Coolray Field on March 28, 2023

 Jamie Spaar

LAWRENCEVILLE — Matt Ruiz scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 14th inning to give Georgia State a wild 12-11 victory over Georgia Tech Tuesday at Coolray Field.

Georgia State (14-11) defeated Georgia Tech (16-9) for the third straight year.

