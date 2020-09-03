The Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS), a newly formed non-profit organization with a mission to connect and inspire people to boldly advocate for racial, social, and economic justice for Blacks in sports, has been established to foster a culture of equity and inclusion in all aspects of sports.
Georgia State men’s basketball head coach Rob Lanier, who is entering his second season at the helm of the Panthers, will serve on the Executive Committee and as chair of a subcommittee. Lanier came to GSU following a very successful stint as the associate head coach at Tennessee with coaching experience in the Big 12, SEC, ACC, Big East, Atlantic 10 and MAAC. He has worked on the bench for 11 teams that advanced to NCAA Tournament play.
Since the tragic death of George Floyd, ABIS founder and basketball grassroots coaching legend, Gary Charles, has meticulously identified and partnered with a unique collaborative team of leading African American professionals in sports, music, law and business to assist in the normalization of equal rights and fair treatment of Black people.
“The passing of John Thompson means another American Icon has passed away," Charles said. "One of the best ways to honor him is for us to continue the legacy he started. We have not been fully embraced in the board room, had more head coaching positions, and been consistently blocked out of revenues earned through contracts specific to athletics. ABIS seeks to align with student-athletes and other professionals who are willing to use their voices for the betterment of all Blacks in sports. It’s time for advancement.”
Keys to victory for ABIS include economic sustainability, education, grassroots and community outreach, racial equity research and student athlete engagement, the organization said. Those keys to victory serve as the guiding framework for the elimination of inequitable hiring and retention practices in sports, access to economic opportunities at sporting events for black business owners, increasing awareness of the value of curriculum that teaches African American history, the promotion of civics and voter engagement, assistance with transition of student-athletes from graduation to careers and the protection of student-athletes during and outside of competition.
“It’s an honor to be associated with this mission and with this extraordinary group of leaders who have come together in the spirit of service,” Lanier said. “ABIS is a team committed to making a difference. I’m humbled to have a role on this special team.”
ABIS officially launched on September 2, 2020. For more about ABIS see www.weareabis.org.
