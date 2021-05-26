Going into Wednesday’s second round against Georgia Southern, the Georgia State Panthers hoped to keep some momentum going after scoring nine runs in a win over Louisiana-Monroe in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
The Panthers won a series against the Eagles in the regular season and were in need of the same result, but came up short in a season-ending, 10-1 loss.
“I want to thank everyone in our organization for having such an unbelievably good attitude all year long and giving everything they could possibly give,” Georgia State head coach Brad Stromdahl said. “It’s never easy to finish a season, but I feel very comfortable with where we are and where we are going.
“We absolutely have established the foundation for the future. We started seven freshmen. Over the course of the last month, month-and-a-half, these kids have absolutely played their hearts out for themselves and for each other and have put our program in a position to continue to grow, and that’s what’s most exciting.”
The Georgia State offense looked to take advantage of an error by Georgia Southern first baseman Jason Swan to get on the board first, but the Panthers were unable to score and stranded runners at first and third in the top of the first inning. The Eagles had their own chance to score in the bottom of the first, when Georgia State pitcher Cameron Jones stranded runners at second and third.
The Panthers opened the scoring in the top of the second inning, with a solo shot to left field from catcher Blaine Marchman. In the bottom half of the inning, Georgia Southern cashed in on a lead-off double from first baseman Jason Swan, thanks to a three-run home-run from second baseman Steven Curry, giving the Eagles a 3-1 lead. The Eagles continued to extend their lead, courtesy of a two run throwing error from Panther second baseman Kalen Puckett and a RBI single from Georgia Southern centerfielder Parker Biedier. After three innings, the Eagles' lead was 6-1.
Georgia State continued to be held in check in the fifth inning after failing to benefit from a lead off walk. Errors continued to be a thorn in the Panthers' side as the Eagles tacked on another run in the fifth inning after a throwing error increased the Georgia Southern lead to 7-1.
The Panthers offense continued to squander offensive opportunities, and they left two more base runners stranded in the sixth. The Eagles plated three more runs on the night and rolled to a 10-1 victory, advancing to the semifinals.
It was a game full of missed opportunities and miscues for the Panthers, but the future has a bright side with all the freshmen in the Panthers' starting lineup this season.
