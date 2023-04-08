spaar-15.jpg

Georgia State head coach Brad Stromdahl, second from right, before a game with Georgia at Coolray Field on March 21, 2023.

 Jamie Spaar

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Georgia State starter Rafael Acosta pitched seven strong innings and Matt Ruiz homered to lead the Panthers to a 3-1 victory at James Madison Saturday afternoon, giving head coach Brad Stromdahl his 400th career victory.

Stromdahl, in his fourth season at Georgia State, reached the 400-win milestone in his 11th season as a head coach. With a career record of 400-192, he has won 68 percent of his games.

