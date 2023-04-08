HARRISONBURG, Va. — Georgia State starter Rafael Acosta pitched seven strong innings and Matt Ruiz homered to lead the Panthers to a 3-1 victory at James Madison Saturday afternoon, giving head coach Brad Stromdahl his 400th career victory.
Stromdahl, in his fourth season at Georgia State, reached the 400-win milestone in his 11th season as a head coach. With a career record of 400-192, he has won 68 percent of his games.
Prior to GSU, Stromdahl started the Georgia Gwinnett College program in 2013. He had a 328-104 record in seven seasons as head coach at the Lawrenceville school, averaging 47 wins per season.
Acosta (2-0), the senior right-hander, pitched seven innings and allowed just one run on three hits. He equaled his career high with five strikeouts and walked just one.
For Acosta, that was his second straight outstanding start after allowing just three hits and one run in six innings in his last outing.
Freshman Brady Jones pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first save.
The game was scoreless until the sixth when Ruiz, the junior shortstop, provided all the runs the Panthers (15-17, 5-7 Sun Belt) would need.
Cameron Jones led off the sixth with an infield single and then Dylan Strickland reached on an error to put runners and first and third with no outs. That's when Ruiz hit the 1-0 pitch over the left field wall for his sixth homer of the season.
After James Madison (19-12, 5-5 Sun Belt) managed a run in the seventh, Brooks Gorman pitched a scoreless eighth for the Panthers before Jones finished the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.