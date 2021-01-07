Former Furman starting quarterback Darren Grainger is enrolling at Georgia State as a transfer, head coach Shawn Elliott announced.
Grainger adds depth to the Panthers' quarterback room, joining starter Cornelious Brown IV, a redshirt freshman who accounted for 2,579 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2020, and freshman backup Mikele Colasurdo.
Grainger spent two seasons (2018-19) at Furman and served as the Paladins' primary starting quarterback in 2019, when he was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team. Starting 11 of 13 games, he passed for 1,222 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 316 yards and five scores for a Furman squad that earned an at-large berth to the FCS playoffs and the No. 16 ranking in the AFCA Coaches final poll.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder had his best game of the season against Georgia State, passing for 311 yards and four touchdowns, along with 53 yards rushing, in the Panthers' 48-42 victory. He was named SoCon Offensive Player of the Week and STATS FCS National Freshman of the Week.
Grainger played in four games including one start in a redshirt season in 2018.
A native of Conway, S.C., he played at Conway High School, where he was a wide receiver before moving to quarterback as a senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.