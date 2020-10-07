The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021 with eight new inductees this week.
The group features former Braves pitcher Tom Glavine, Braves and Falcons standout Brian Jordan, Georgia Tech golfer Stewart Cink and quarterback Joe Hamilton, women’s basketball stars Maya Moore and Janet Harris, legendary high school football coach Ray Lamb and sports journalist Tony Barnhart.
The annual induction ceremony is typically in the winter, but the Class of 2021 will be recognized May 21, 2021 with events that are both private and open to the public. Details will be announced for those celebrations in the coming months.
More information on the latest inductees are as follows:
• Tony Barnhart
Known as “Mr. College Football,” Barnhart is a Greensboro native who spent 25 years as the national college football reporter for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and worked with CBS Sports before joining the SEC Network during its launch. He contributes on radio to 680 The Fan in Atlanta, has written multiple books on college football, and was named Georgia Sportswriter of the Year in 1999. He has been honored with the Bert McGrane Award from the College Football Writers Association and named a Grady Fellow by the Henry Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia.
• Stewart Cink
Originally from Florence, Ala., Cink played golf for Georgia Tech and is a longtime resident of Duluth. After graduating Tech in 1995, he turned professional, joining the PGA Tour in 1997 and garnering Rookie of the Year honors. Cink placed third in the Masters (2008), PGA Championship (1999) and the U.S. Open (2001), and then won his first major, the 2009 British Open. Stewart and fellow professional golfer and
Atlantan Billy Andrade host the East Lake Invitational, which benefits the East Lake Foundation.
• Tom Glavine
The two-time Cy Young Award winner was one of the Atlanta Braves’ most prolific pitchers during their reign in the 1990s. A 10-time All-Star with a career 3.54 ERA, he is one of only 24 pitchers to record 300 career wins. He helped lead the Braves to a World Series win in 1995 and was named MVP of the series. Known for his excellent control of the ball and unwavering consistency, Glavine was awarded four Silver Slugger Awards and was the National League wins leader five times. His No. 47 jersey was retired by the Braves in 2010 and he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
• Joe Hamilton
Regarded as one of Georgia Tech’s greatest quarterbacks, Hamilton was the program’s highest finisher in the Heisman Trophy race. From 1996 to 1999, he set ACC records in career yards for total offense and in pass efficiency, still ranking second in both
categories. His senior year was a productive one, with him being named a Heisman finalist, winning ACC Player of the Year and being awarded the Davey O’Brien Award for most outstanding quarterback in the NCAA. He was selected as part
of the inaugural class for ACC Football Legends in 2005 and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
• Janet Harris
An outstanding basketball player at Marshall High School in Chicago, Harris moved south to play college basketball for the University of Georgia and became the first player in NCAA women’s basketball history to record 2,500 points and 1,250 rebounds in her four years with the Bulldogs. She led her team to two Final Four appearances. Representing USA Basketball, she garnered three gold medals. She went on to play professionally throughout the world, and is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
• Brian Jordan
A player of dual talent, Jordan played professionally for both the NFL and the MLB. He made his debut in professional football for the Atlanta Falcons in 1989, and had five interceptions and four sacks before deciding to play baseball exclusively, signing with the St. Louis Cardinals. He had two stints with the Atlanta Braves during his baseball career and was named an All-Star in 1999. He recorded a .282 career batting average with 184 home runs, 821 RBIs, and a .988 fielding percentage playing all three outfield positions and first base. He currently serves as broadcaster on Braves Live for Fox Sports, winning a Sports Emmy and is active in the Atlanta community with his Brian Jordan Foundation.
• Ray Lamb
Lamb is one of high school football’s coaching greats. He started his 35-year coaching career at Warrenton High School, coaching his team to two state titles. Moving on to Commerce High School in 1967, he helped turn the Tigers into a winning team, eventually claiming a state title in 1981. In 1993, he was named Coordinator of High School Relations for the University of Georgia. Holding the position until 2011, he was a liaison between UGA coaches and high school coaches throughout the state and region.
• Maya Moore
One of the most accomplished women’s basketball players in the world, Moore started her career at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, and was named Naismith Prep Player of the Year her junior and senior years. At the University of Connecticut, she led her team to two NCAA Championships and earned multiple Player of the Year awards. Drafted No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2011, she led the Lynx to four WNBA Championships and was awarded MVP in 2014.
