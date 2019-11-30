STATESBORO — Georgia Southern rolled up 279 yards on the ground, led by 107 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries by J.D. King to score a 38-10 win over rival Georgia State on Saturday night at Paulson Stadium.
The visiting Panthers (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run by Tra Barnett with 7:59 left in the first quarter.
But the host Eagles (7-5, 5-3) responded with 31 straight points, ignited by an 11-yard TD run by Shari Werts at the 3:24 mark of the opening frame, scored 31 straight points, and never looked back to even the all-time series between Georgia’s other in-state FBS rivals at 3-3.
Werts accumulated 128 yards of total offense, while Wesley Kennedy III added 78 yards and a TD on 11 carries, while the Georgia Southern defense held Georgia State to just 290 yards of total offense.
Dan Ellington, still playing on an injured knee, led the Panthers’ offense by completing 18 of 27 passes for 182 yards, including seven completions to Cornelius McCoy for 89 yards.
With both teams being bowl eligible, the Eagles and Panthers now await their respective destinations, with bowl selections to be announced Dec. 8.