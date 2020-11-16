NCAA Football: Georgia at Kentucky

Oct 31, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats tight end Justin Rigg (83) gets tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) in the second half at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

 Katie Stratman

The Saturday, Nov. 28, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and South Carolina in Columbia got an evening kickoff slot.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by the SEC Network, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office.

Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 20-3.

