University of Georgia sophomore outfielder Josh Stinson, a Grayson grad, has been selected to represent the Southeastern Conference at the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum Nov. 18-21 in Houston, the league announced Thursday.
Stinson and Kinsey Goelz (Florida softball) are the two student-athletes the Southeastern Conference selected after displaying outstanding leadership among their peers, institutions, and communities. Stinson is the first Bulldog representative since 2017 when Ryan Peppenhorst (track & field and cross country) was chosen by the league office.
An engineering major and member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, Stinson appeared in 17 games for the Bulldogs last year. He batted .333 with five runs scored and two RBI. This past summer, he was a member of the Santa Barbara (Calif) Foresters who captured the National Baseball Congress World Series title in Wichita. Stinson batted a team-best .500 with seven runs scored, two doubles, a triple, three RBI and five stolen bases in five tournament games. Goelz is a redshirt senior for the Gators who earned a degree in sport management this past August.
Created in 1997, the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum has served as a life-changing experience for more than 5,000 student-athletes who have grown personally and professionally because of their attendance. They will gain leadership skills, a refined understanding of the relationship among personal values, core beliefs and behavioral styles. The event features student-athletes, administration staff and coaches across all three divisions.
In short, the forum is an opportunity for college athletes, coaches, and administrators to collectively learn about themselves and grow as the next generation of leaders.
