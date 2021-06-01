The attention of the entire softball world will be focused on Oklahoma City this week for the Women’s College World Series.
As Georgia enters the WCWS, it has continued to prove doubters wrong going into the postseason. Since ending the regular season on a six-game losing streak, the Bulldogs have been red hot. They are currently riding a five-game winning streak, with sweeps of the Athens Regional and the Gainesville Super Regional.
The catalysts for this magical postseason run have been senior pitcher Mary Wilson Avant and redshirt sophomore outfielder Jaiden Fields.
Avant has been lights out in the circle with a shutout win over Duke and two shutouts over a potent Florida offense last weekend in Gainesville. It was the first time since 2012 that Florida has been shut out in back-to-back games.
Offensively, Fields' re-emergence has been crucial for the Bulldogs. After being out of the starting lineup to end the regular season, the redshirt sophomore has shined in the postseason with two homers last weekend in the Super Regional sweep of Florida. In the postseason, Fields is 5-for-7 in three NCAA Tournament games.
Georgia’s lineup has some quality depth. Along with Fields, the offense is led by first baseman Lacey Fincher and freshman second baseman Sydney Kuma.
Fincher leads the Bulldogs in batting average at .338 and is tied for the team lead in home runs with Kuma at 15 each. Kuma leads the Bulldogs in RBIs with 39, as well as hits with 53.
With Avant in the circle and the Bulldogs' high-powered offense, Georgia heads to Oklahoma City as a formidable foe. Georgia has made a second home in Oklahoma City of late with three World Series appearances in the last five years.
In 2021, Georgia is set to face an Oklahoma State that features some familiar faces.
The Oklahoma State offense is led by former Georgia outfielder Alysen Febrey, who is hitting .409 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs.
“It will be fun, we’ve known each other for a long time," Avant said of facing her former teammate.
Former Georgia infielder Jordan Doggett is also a member of the Cowgirl softball team, but has had limited playing time.
In the circle, the Bulldogs' offense will have to contend with Carrie Eberle, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech. Eberle has been great for the Cowgirls with a 1.41 ERA, a 25-3 record and an astounding 153 strikeouts.
Oklahoma State will be a tough matchup for Georgia, but the Bulldogs have been playing tough competition all year long.
“We’ve been treating every weekend in our conference like a Super Regional weekend," Georgia head coach Lu Harris-Champer said. "Oklahoma City is the biggest stage in all of college softball and that stage can be too bright for some teams."
Not being overwhelmed by that stage is important.
“Be present, don’t make it bigger than it is," Harris-Champer said.
The Bulldogs look to continue their winning ways as they open the WCWS Thursday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against Oklahoma State.
