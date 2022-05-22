In sports, desperate teams are often the most dangerous.
Entering Saturday, the Georgia softball team was certainly desperate, needing two wins in order to stave off elimination. With the 6-3 victory in Game 1 against the UMBC retrievers, Georgia earned a rematch with the Liberty Flames, who fell to Duke 5-0 in the winner’s bracket game Saturday.
The Bulldogs had to wait four and a half hours to take the field due to storms in the Durham area. At just passed 11 p.m. Eastern time, the Bulldogs readied for a date with revenge, as the Flames handed Georgia their first ever loss in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Georgia carried its offensive momentum into Game 2 as a bloop RBI single from freshman Lyndi Rae Davis put the Bulldogs up 1-0 after one inning. Liberty senior pitcher Emily Kirby looked off by a slight margin compared to the previous day's 13-strikeout performance.
Despite a leadoff hit by pitch to start the second inning, Kirby kept the Bulldogs from scoring in the second. Defensively, Georgia kept the momentum rolling as Kuma made another highlight play to record the first out of the second inning making a diving stop, then rifling the ball to first base. In the third inning, following a single by Georgia third baseman Sarah Mosley to start the inning, Sydney Kuma continued to be scorching hot at the plate slugging her second home run of the night to widen the Bulldogs lead to 3-0 heading to the bottom of the third.
Following a two-out walk issued by Madison Kerpics, Liberty shortstop Devin Howard ignited the flames offense with a two-run homer cutting the Georgia lead to one. Momentum seemed to begin to shift in favor of the Flames after Kirby recorded her first 1-2-3 inning of the night in the top of the fourth. Some control issues for Kerpics presented themselves in the form of two walks. Those walks became a non-factor as the sophomore danced her way out of trouble leaving the Bulldogs clinging to a 3-2 lead.
In the fifth, the Georgia offense came to the plate hunting for insurance. The Bulldogs were in business after back-to-back singles from Jada Kearney and Sarah Mosely putting Georgia runners on first and second with nobody out. Later in the top of the fifth, Georgia had the bases loaded with two outs, Jaiden Fields showcased excellent plate discipline coaxing a walk to extend the Georgia lead to 4-2. That would be all for Georgia in the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Kerpics made Liberty batters look foolish as she continued to establish her changeup in route to striking out the side. In the seventh, the Bulldogs chased Liberty pitcher Emily Kirby out of the game as Georgia pushed the lead to three via a RBI single for catcher Lyndi Rae Davis. Later in the inning, Liberty senior Megan Johnson was greeted rudely out of the bullpen as Jaiden Fields pushed the Georgia lead to 7-2 on an two-RBI single up the middle.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kerpics collected her eighth strikeout and registered a complete game in a 7-2 victory to eliminate Liberty. The Bulldogs will now advance to Sunday's Regional final, where they will take on the Duke Blue Devils at 2 p.m. on ESPN Plus. Georgia is now just two wins away from a birth in the Super Regionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.