In Oklahoma City, hope springs eternal. There are eight teams vying for a chance to be crowned softball national champions. The 2021 Women’s College World Series features a mix of blue bloods, including Alabama, UCLA, Oklahoma, and Arizona.
Every tournament has to have underdogs, James Madison and Georgia would classify as such. Georgia began the journey to what it hopes is a national championship against Oklahoma State Thursday afternoon at a site about 60 miles from the Oklahoma State campus, and the Bulldogs rallied late but came up short in a 3-2 loss.
The Georgia offense was held scoreless in the top of the first, failing to take advantage of a leadoff base runner. In the circle, Georgia pitcher Mary Wilson Avant worked around a one-out single from Georgia transfer Alysen Febrey to keep the game scoreless after one inning. Despite a two-out walk from left fielder Sydney Chambley, Georgia was held scoreless in the second inning.
In the bottom of the third, Oklahoma State broke open the scoring on a 2-run homer from centerfielder Cheyenne Factor to give the Cowgirls a 2-0 lead and ending Avant's 26-inning scoreless streak.
Georgia first baseman Lacey Fincher broke up the Oklahoma State no-hit bid after a one out single in the fourth, but the scoring threat was quickly removed by a double play. Avant settled down nicely in the fourth, setting the Oklahoma State lineup down in order, keeping the score 2-0.
In the fifth, the Georgia offense looked to get something started after a leadoff single from freshman centerfielder Jada Kearney. After a one-out hit by pitch, Georgia freshman catcher Payden Bordeau reached on an infield single. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Chambley was thrown out at the plate as Georgia squandered its best scoring opportunity, stranding runners at second and third, as the score remained 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth. Avant held the score close and retired the Cowgirls in order, needing the Georgia offense to come alive late in the game.
After a one-out single from Bulldog freshman second baseman Sydney Kuma, Georgia got on the board via an RBI single from designated player Sara Mosely to cut the Oklahoma State lead in half at 2-1 going to the bottom of the sixth inning. A familiar face in Oklahoma state first baseman Febery added some insurance for the Cowgirls in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 3-1 on an RBI single. The two-run lead seemed enormous as Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle had only surrendered one run through six innings at this point in the game.
In the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs had some life as Chambley reached base on an error from Febrey. The Bulldogs kept the line moving as a Jaiden Fields single gave the Bulldogs runners on first and second with nobody out. After a fielder's choice recorded the first out of inning, Georgia freshman shortstop Ellie Armistead came up big with a double in the gap to cut Cowgirls lead to 3-2. The Bulldogs had runners on second and third, but after a popout and a groundout the Bulldogs comeback fell short, losing 3-2. Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle came through when it mattered most.
“You have to tip your hat," Georgia head coach Lu Harris-Champer said. "They had a chance throw punches and so did we with our bats. That’s just the breaks."
After an upset win for James Madison over top-seeded Oklahoma, Georgia will look to keep its season alive against the Sooners at noon on ESPN Saturday. The two teams met in the regular season in Athens, splitting a doubleheader on April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.