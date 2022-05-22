The 2022 NCAA Durham Regional final featured a rematch of last year’s Athens Regional final between the Georgia and Duke softball teams.
What a difference a year makes, as the roles were now reversed with Georgia needing to beat Duke twice to advance. Beating a team twice in any sport is exceedingly difficult. Compound that with the fact that the Bulldogs did not complete their elimination game until well into Sunday morning, and the prospect of winning two games Sunday seemed even more gigantic.
Georgia staved off elimination with a 5-3 victory in Sunday's opening game, but fell 13-5 to the host Blue Devils in the nightcap. While Georgia's season ends, Duke is headed to a Super Regional clash with No. 5-ranked UCLA.
The Bulldogs cashed in on their scoring chances in Sunday's opening game as sophomore shortstop Ellie Armisted split the outfield gap with a two-run double, giving the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead after four innings. In the top of the fifth, the Blue Devil rally began with a leadoff single from shortstop Jameson Kavel. Duke then cut the Georgia lead to one on an RBI single from second baseman Kristina Foreman. That would be all the Blue Devils in the fifth as the Bulldog defense left the bases loaded by turning a 5-4-3 double play.
Georgia extended the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth as Savanna Sikes picked up her fourth double of the weekend. Following a one-out walk and a stolen base, Kavel picked up her second RBI single of the game to cut the Bulldogs lead to one yet again. After a leadoff walk and a Blue Devil error to start the bottom of the sixth put Georgia runners on first and second with nobody out, Duke turned to its ace Peyton St. George in hopes to stop the powerful Georgia offense. Georgia added a run on a Jada Kearney single to right, making the score 5-3 after six innings.
In the seventh, Madison Kerpics worked around a one-out single to clinch the 5-3 victory, forcing a winner-take-all second game, which requires all hands on deck in order to succeed in the postseason. In Sunday night’s if necessary game, aces started in the circle on both sides. For Georgia, Kerpics returned to the circle after throwing over 120 pitches in Game 1 of the day. Georgia’s offense was on the attack immediately. Consecutive doubles by Lacy Fincher and Sara Mosley gave Georgia a 1-0 lead in record time in the first inning. The Georgia offense continued its onslaught as a RBI sac fly added a second run to the scoreboard for the Bulldogs in the top of the first.
In an early 2-0 hole, Duke sliced the Georgia lead in half on a sacrifice fly from Blue Devils second baseman Foreman. Kerpics kept the momentum in the Georgia dugout by getting a strikeout to end the inning and keeping Georgia in front 2-1 after the first inning. In the second, the Georgia offense went back to work, as first basemen Jaden Fields opened the inning with a single down the right field line. With runners on first and second, senior Lacey Fincher cranked a 3-run homer over the wall in centerfield to give Georgia a 4-run advantage at 5-1. In the top of the third, the machine that was the Georgia offense came up with their third consecutive lead off hit courtesy of an infield single from freshman catcher Lyndi Rae Davis. Despite the leadoff single, Peyton St. George and the Duke defense held the Bulldogs scoreless in the third.
With consecutive doubles and an RBI infield single, the Blue Devils clawed back into the game, cutting the Georgia lead in half at 5-3. The Duke two-out magic continued as pinch hitter Gisele Tapia tied the game at 5 with a two-RBI double. The Duke third inning mercifully came to an end as Georgia senior Lauren Mathis came on to record the final out on the third via a strikeout.
The Georgia offense looked to be answering back quickly in the fourth as sophomore shortstop Ellie Armistead led off the inning with the double, but she was left stranded as new Blue Devil pitcher, sophomore Jala Wright, worked her way out of trouble. In the bottom of the fourth, following consecutive walks, Mathis kept the game tied by working her way out of a bases loaded jam with a strikeout to end the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Blue Devil offense was ready to seize control, loading the bases with two walks and the help of a Georgia error. The walks continued for the Georgia bullpen as Duke took a 7-5 lead. In dire need of an out with the bases loaded in the fifth, the Bulldogs went to sophomore Britton Rogers. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Blue Devils continued to pummel the Bulldogs' pitching, extending the Duke lead to 10-5 on a bases clearing double. In the bottom of the sixth, a Blue Devil two-run double pushed the game to the eight-run rule after five innings as Duke cruised to a 13-5 victory.
Even with the disappointing loss, the 2022 Bulldogs had a somewhat successful season and recorded the 18th 40-win season in Georgia softball history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.