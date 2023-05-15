USC Upstate vs. Georgia (4/19/23)

Georgia outfielder Dallis Goodnight (1) before Georgia’s game against USC Upstate at Jack Turner Stadium at the Turner Sports Complex in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

 Tony Walsh

On Sunday evening, there was no doubt the Georgia softball team would be making an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the 21st consecutive year, despite losing three out of its last four games, including a difficult 2-1 extra-inning loss in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament versus South Carolina on Thursday.

Georgia currently holds a stellar 39-13 overall record, including 16 conference wins. Unfortunately, Georgia essentially played its way out of a top-eight national seed, which would have given the Bulldogs an opportunity to play at home throughout the postseason until the Women’s College World Series.

