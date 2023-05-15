On Sunday evening, there was no doubt the Georgia softball team would be making an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the 21st consecutive year, despite losing three out of its last four games, including a difficult 2-1 extra-inning loss in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament versus South Carolina on Thursday.
Georgia currently holds a stellar 39-13 overall record, including 16 conference wins. Unfortunately, Georgia essentially played its way out of a top-eight national seed, which would have given the Bulldogs an opportunity to play at home throughout the postseason until the Women’s College World Series.
One problem of late for the Bulldogs has been that the once red-hot Georgia offense has gone cold. The Bulldogs have scored just six runs in the last four games. The offense ranked second overall in the Southeastern Conference during the regular season, when it posted a team batting average of .319 and slugged 81 home runs. For the Bulldogs to have success in the postseason, the offense must return to form.
Offensively, Georgia has been anchored by several upperclass players, including All-SEC performers Sydney Kuma, Sara Mosely, Jayda Kearny and senior leader Jaiden Fields. The trio of Kearny, Mosely and Kuma have accounted for nearly 50 of Georgia’s 81 total home runs. Also look for Alabama transfer and Mill Creek grad Dallis Goodnight to continue being an important piece at the top of the Georgia order. The sophomore centerfielder batted .294 and stole 18 bases in her first season with the Bulldogs.
Georgia’s offense has been elite for the better part of the last 20 years. The difference for the 2023 Bulldog team has been elevated play both defensively and in the circle. The one-two punch of Wesleyan grad Madison Kerpics and Duke transfer Shelby Walters has paid massive dividends for the Bulldogs.
Kerpics posted a 9-3 record in conference play in her 14 starts. Walters has made an immediate impact for the Bulldogs. Walters, a Cohutta native, posted a 1.61 ERA.
Walters thrived primarily in the closer role for the Bulldogs, recording six saves. We will see if the Bulldogs can put it together and make a run to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series. Despite a rough end to the regular season, Georgia hung onto a top-16 seed.
The No. 14 seed Bulldogs will begin their quest for a national championship at home in Jack Turner Stadium for the 12th time in program history. The Bulldogs open NCAA Tournament play Friday against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion North Carolina Central at 4:30 PM on ESPN Plus. The Athens Regional also includes the Patriot League champion Boston University Terriers, sporting an outstanding 51-8 record. The Terriers will be facing the Virginia Tech Hokies out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hokies come in with a powerful offense. Virginia Tech has blasted 97 home runs as a team this season. Five players have slugged 10 or more home runs for the Hokies.
Expect a lot of offense this weekend as the road to Oklahoma City runs through Athens, Georgia.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.