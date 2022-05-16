After a lackluster performance in Gainesville last week at the SEC Tournament, the Georgia softball team limps into the NCAA Tournament having lost their last three series to LSU, Auburn and Ole Miss, respectively.
The glaring deficiency for the Bulldogs has been in the circle — they are 12th in the conference in ERA. The Bulldogs have given up more than four runs a game on average with an ERA of 4.05. The silver lining for the 2022 Georgia softball squad is it was in a very similar situation last year prior to the NCAA Tournament, but used the electricity of hosting a regional as a spark to carry the Bulldogs all the way to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series.
With much of their production returning from last year’s World Series team, it is very possible that Georgia could make another deep postseason run. Offensively, the Bulldogs are led by junior third baseman Sara Mosley. Mosley has had an incredible year at the plate, compiling an astronomically high batting average of .470 during conference play. The Bulldog offense has also been propelled by the reigning SEC Player of the Week, sophomore centerfielder Jada Kearny. Veteran leadership is always imperative when attempting to make a postseason run. Key veterans for the Bulldogs include senior designated hitter Lacey Fincher and redshirt junior outfielder Jaiden Fields, who both provide power in the middle of the Georgia order. Despite a difficult stretch over the last month for the Bulldogs, the postseason provides a blank slate, and a new season of sorts filled with optimism and opportunity.
Georgia will not be afforded the luxury of playing at home at Jack Turner Stadium this postseason. The Bulldogs will head to Durham, N.C.. The No. 12 overall seed, the Duke Blue Devils, will host the extremely competitive Durham Regional that also features the American East champion University of Maryland Baltimore County, as well as the Atlantic Sun champion Liberty Flames. The opportunity to host seems like poetic justice for the Blue Devils, as they were slated to host Georgia last year. The Blue Devils were not able to do so because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Bulldogs will make their 20th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, and while the road back to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series will be very difficult to navigate, anything worth doing in life has its challenges. For Georgia, the challenge starts Friday, May 20 as the Bulldogs take on Liberty. The game will be televised on ESPNU at noon.
