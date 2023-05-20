Georgia's softball team opened NCAA Tournament play with a pair of victories Friday and Saturday to earn a spot in Sunday's Athens Regional final.
The Bulldogs opened with a 12-0 drubbing of North Carolina Central Friday night. In the circle, the Bulldogs made history, as Shelby Walters, Riley Orcutt and Gwinnett grads Madison Kerpics and Kylie Macy combined to complete Georgia’s fourth no-hitter in NCAA Tournament history. The last came in 2014 versus NC State, courtesy of current Bulldog pitching coach, Chelsea Wilkinson.
On Saturday afternoon, Georgia faced a familiar Power Five foe in Virginia Tech with a spot in Sunday’s regional final on the line. It marked the eighth overall meeting between the Bulldogs and Hokies, and the first since 2019.
Kerpics made quick work of the Hokies in the top of the first inning, setting Virginia Tech down in order on just eight pitches. After the Bulldogs went down in order in the bottom half, the game remained scoreless after one.
In the top of the second, Virginia Tech mounted the first scoring threat of the day with a leadoff walk from Jayme Bailey and a one-out infield single from Bre Peck. However, Georgia kept the Hokies off the scoreboard with its impressive defense, inducing a 5-3 double play to get out of the jam. The Georgia offense remained quiet in the second as the game remained scoreless going into the third inning. In the bottom of the third, a solo shot to dead center from Georgia freshman left fielder Jadyn Goodwin to give Georgia a 1-0 lead. That would be all for Georgia in the third as Emily Lemley limited the damage to keep the Hokies within one.
Virginia Tech’s offense looked to respond in the top of the fourth as second baseman Cam Fagan lead off the inning with a single. Virginia Tech jumped in front with a two-out, two-run homer from Emily Ritter.
In the bottom of the fourth the Bulldogs looked to respond immediately as sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis snapped her four-game hitless streak with a leadoff single. Georgia then tied the game at two as senior second baseman Sydney Kuma delivered an RBI double. Later in the fourth, senior designated player Sydney Chambley continued her hot weekend recording her seventh RBI of the weekend on a three-run homer to put the Bulldogs in front 5-2 after four innings.
In the top of the fifth, Kerpics tight roped her way out of trouble by stranding runners at second and third to keep the Georgia lead at three. Mill Creek grad Dallis Goodnight was the spark plug for the Bulldogs' scoring threat in the bottom of the fifth, as Goodnight laced a one-out single and earned her 21st stolen base of the season. Goodnight was driven in on a two-run homer from Jayda Kearny to give Georgia a 7-2 lead.
Kearney’s 19th blast of the year forced Virginia Tech to go to the bullpen in an effort to stop the bleeding. Unfortunately, for the Hokies, Georgia continued to add insurance in the fifth as All-American Sara Mosley went back-to-back with Kearny on just the second pitch from Molly Jacobson.
To start the sixth in the circle, Georgia turned to “closer” Shelby Walters. Kerpics ended her day allowing two earned runs on four hits in five innings pitched. Virginia Tech had early success off of Walters as the Hokies cashed in on an Addy Greene leadoff double to scratch a run across and cut the Georgia lead to 8-3 after six innings. Walters settled in nicely in the seventh, setting the Hokies down in order to send Georgia to Sunday's regional final.
“I think it’s how much we love each other," Kearney said after the win. "We get excited anytime anyone succeeds, and we do our best to keep pushing each other to succeed as much as possible. We pick each other up, and it helps with the chemistry on the field.”
We will find out Sunday if that love for one another can carry the Bulldogs to a Super Regional berth. A rematch between the 14th-seeded Bulldogs and the Hokies is in store for Sunday at noon after Virginia Tech eliminated Boston University by a score of 9-0 Saturday evening. The Athens Regional final will be streamed on ESPN Plus. A potential television designation for the game will be announced Sunday morning.
