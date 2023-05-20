Georgia's softball team opened NCAA Tournament play with a pair of victories Friday and Saturday to earn a spot in Sunday's Athens Regional final.

The Bulldogs opened with a 12-0 drubbing of North Carolina Central Friday night. In the circle, the Bulldogs made history, as Shelby Walters, Riley Orcutt and Gwinnett grads Madison Kerpics and Kylie Macy combined to complete Georgia’s fourth no-hitter in NCAA Tournament history. The last came in 2014 versus NC State, courtesy of current Bulldog pitching coach, Chelsea Wilkinson.

