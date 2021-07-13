For any new head coach, building a great staff is paramount to success. Two Bulldog legends Chelsea Wilkinson and Allyssa Dicarlo are coming home to Athens to be a part of that success.
Wilkinson was one of the best pitchers in Georgia history, leading the Bulldogs to their SEC tournament title in 2014. Wilkinson has her name etched in the Georgia record books in multiple categories. Since leaving Georgia, Wilkinson has helped guide the North Carolina State Wolfpack pitching staff over the last four years to become one of the top rotations in the ACC.
Georgia head coach, Tony Baldwin, is excited to have Wilkinson back in the red and black as pitching coach. Baldwin said, “Chelsea is a great communicator and has a great rapport with her student-athletes. She has a grasp of what Georgia softball is all about and she knows what it takes to have success at Georgia, in the SEC and in the postseason. She’s a student of the game, and is going to be a great mentor to our pitchers. We’re excited to have her back in the red and black."
After being one of the Bulldogs all-time great sluggers, Dicarlo returns to the Georgia softball program as a volunteer assistant. Dicarlo is the record holder for the Bulldogs program in homeruns with 68, RBIs with 252, total bases with 544 and 128 extra base hits. Moving into the professional ranks Dicarlo was drafted fourth overall to the Chicago Bandits in the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) softball league in 2019.
