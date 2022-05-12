To become a championship caliber team, consistency is key.
The Georgia Bulldogs softball team hoped to find that consistency both at the plate and in the circle Wednesday night under the lights in Gainesville, Fla., as they took on the No. 8 seed Ole Miss. The Bulldogs brought a historic offense into Gainesville, slugging a school record of 100 home runs in the regular season, surpassing the 2010 Bulldog squad that hit 99 home runs (led in part by Shiloh High School graduate and Gwinnett sports Hall of Famer Megan Wiggins).
Ole Miss was a familiar foe for the Bulldogs. The Rebels took two out of three games from the Bulldogs in Athens in the final regular season series. Following Georgia’s 4-2 loss Sunday, first-year head coach Tony Baldwin spoke about the opportunity the postseason presents saying “I know we have the ability to be a good team. I look forward to the postseason and being the best we can be.”
The No. 9 seeded Bulldogs certainly did not bring their best Wednesday night in Gainesville, but they showed tremendous fight despite falling 9-5. Madison Kerpics anchored the Bulldogs in the circle. The sophomore out of Wesleyan has been the workhorse for the Bulldogs all season long, compiling a stellar record of 18-8 and an earned run average of 3.02. Kerpics worked around two first inning walks to keep the Rebels off the board in the first inning.
In the top of the second, Georgia failed to capitalize on singles from sophomore shortstop Ellie Armistead and freshman catcher Lyndi Rae Davis as the game remained scoreless heading into the third inning. Then, the Georgia offense came to life as junior third baseman Sara Mosley blasted her 17th home run of the year to give Georgia a 1-0 lead. The Georgia offense added a second run in the third thanks to a double from sophomore centerfielder Jada Kearney and a sharp single from junior second baseman Sydney Kuma.
The Rebels' offense answered back quickly with a single from leftfielder Tate Whitley, followed by a 2-run homer from centerfielder Abby Latham. The Rebels continued the hit parade as Ole Miss erupted for three more runs giving the Rebels a 5-2 lead, forcing the Bulldogs to turn to sophomore Britton Rogers out of the bullpen. Mercifully, the third inning would end with Ole Miss nursing a 6-2 lead.
With a mountain to climb, Georgia’s potent offense failed to capitalize on two Rebel errors as senior designated player Lacey Fincher stranded runners at second and third, striking out after a 16-pitch battle with Ole Miss senior pitcher Anna Borgen to end the top of the fourth. The Rebels threw a haymaker, as designated player Aynslie Furbush extended the Ole Miss lead to 9-2 with a towering 3-run homer.
After back to back singles and a hit by pitch loaded bases for the Bulldogs, Georgia scratched three runs across with a pair of RBI groundouts from freshman catcher Lyndi Rae Davis and sophomore leftfielder Sydney Chambley, as well as a bloop single from Armistead cutting the bulldog deficit to four at 9-5 going to the bottom of the fifth.
The Bulldogs turned to senior Lauren Mathis as a stabilizing force in the circle. Mathis tightroped her way out of trouble stranding runners at first and second to end the fifth inning. With new life, Georgia’s offense looked to be on their way up the comeback trail with a leadoff double from Sara Mosley. Catastrophically, for the Bulldogs, Mosley was left stranded at second.
Down to their final three outs in Gainesville, the Bulldogs' offense fought until the last out as sophomore shortstop Ellie Armistead collected her fourth hit of the night with a single to load the bases. Armistead’s four-hit performance set a school record for hits in a SEC Tournament game. Georgia was unable to capitalize on the bases loaded opportunity, though. The Bulldogs were completely mystified by Anna Borgen’s great work in the circle for most of the night, as the Texas native worked 4 2/3 innings and only surrendered three runs.
The Bulldogs will await their postseason fate and hope that they can re-create the magic of last year that lead Georgia to Oklahoma City and the Women’s College World Series. The NCAA softball tournament selection show airs Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
